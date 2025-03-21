Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 25.0% increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of LON GKP opened at GBX 203.80 ($2.64) on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.60 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.80 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of £554.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 200 ($2.59) to GBX 225 ($2.92) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

