Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 145,239 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 72,509 shares.The stock last traded at $2.74 and had previously closed at $2.77.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 79,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 68,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

