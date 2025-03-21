Growth Stocks To Research – March 18th

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, Welltower, Prologis, and Ventas are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow their earnings and revenues at a faster pace than the overall market. These companies often reinvest profits to fuel further expansion rather than paying dividends, making them attractive to investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $961.13. 417,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,509. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $745.55 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $982.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $987.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.70. 3,138,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,778. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $362.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,692. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.82 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.26.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,804. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $150.47. 864,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,222. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.04. Welltower has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,850. Prologis has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average of $117.38.

Ventas (VTR)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,640. Ventas has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

