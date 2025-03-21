Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Great Western Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 32,370,293 shares traded.

Great Western Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £751,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

Great Western Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.