Graham Magnus Morrison Sells 2,217 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$32,257.35.

Graham Magnus Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Graham Magnus Morrison sold 11,375 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.99, for a total value of C$227,386.25.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$22.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.82 and a 12-month high of C$26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

