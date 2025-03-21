Graham Magnus Morrison Sells 2,217 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$32,257.35.
Graham Magnus Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Graham Magnus Morrison sold 11,375 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.99, for a total value of C$227,386.25.
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of ELD stock opened at C$22.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.82 and a 12-month high of C$26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
