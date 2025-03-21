GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,715,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,607,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.50.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
