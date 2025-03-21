Goodman Financial Corp Sells 4,546 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.