Goodman Financial Corp Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Corpay makes up 3.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Corpay worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Corpay during the third quarter worth $527,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay by 32.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.71.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $352.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.10 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.70.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

