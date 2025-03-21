Goodman Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. ABM Industries accounts for about 3.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of ABM Industries worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 279.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 79,587 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 54.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

