Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1510563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAAU. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.