Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,486,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,594.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after buying an additional 1,989,849 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 772,928 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,033,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,911,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

