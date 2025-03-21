Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

GLNG stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naria Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 467.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,237,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,638,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,884 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,413,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

