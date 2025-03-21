Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Oakleigh Thorne Buys 30,173 Shares

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) Director Oakleigh Thorne bought 30,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,236.61. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,510.37. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gogo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Gogo had a return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

