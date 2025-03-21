Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) CEO Purchases $53,940.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) CEO Praveen Kotha Reddy bought 1,500 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.4 %
GBLI opened at $35.98 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $492.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.46.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
