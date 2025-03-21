Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Releases Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gfinity Stock Performance

GFIN stock remained flat at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,493,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,160,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05. Gfinity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.13 ($0.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Insider Activity at Gfinity

In other news, insider David Halley bought 24,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,440,000 ($1,867,219.92). Company insiders own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gfinity

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

