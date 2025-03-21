Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gfinity Stock Performance

GFIN stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 17,599,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,162,977. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. Gfinity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.13 ($0.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Halley acquired 24,000,000 shares of Gfinity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,440,000 ($1,867,219.92). 44.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gfinity

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

