Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 77954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gentherm

Gentherm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $941.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,488,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gentherm by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,616,000 after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Gentherm by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,169,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gentherm by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.