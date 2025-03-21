Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Genie Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
Genie Energy stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $401.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 0.02.
Genie Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
