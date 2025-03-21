Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 104.85% and a negative net margin of 782.86%.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Generation Bio has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony G. Quinn purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,286 shares in the company, valued at $290,307.42. This trade represents a 39.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Featured Stories

