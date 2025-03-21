Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.65.

ODFL opened at $161.13 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

