Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases New Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Solventum by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Solventum by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Solventum by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOLV. Mizuho increased their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

