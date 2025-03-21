Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $217,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 69,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

