Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $924,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,749 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

