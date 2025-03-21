Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $1.70 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

