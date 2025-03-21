General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

General Mills Stock Down 1.5 %

GIS opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. General Mills has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,484,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in General Mills by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in General Mills by 105.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,552,000 after buying an additional 2,926,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,502,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,177,000 after buying an additional 2,867,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

