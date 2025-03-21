Gelion (LON:GELN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gelion (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gelion Trading Down 0.7 %

LON GELN traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 10.23 ($0.13). 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,325. The firm has a market cap of £12.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 22.26. Gelion has a 12-month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.43).

About Gelion

Gelion (“gel: ion”) is a global -energy storage innovator, supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy by commercialising two globally important next generation technologies: Lithium-Sulfur (LiS) and Zinc-based (Zn) hybrid cells to electrify mobile and stationary applications. Gelion plc (the Group) is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market and wholly owns Australia based Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd.

