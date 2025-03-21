Gelion (LON:GELN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gelion (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Gelion Trading Down 0.7 %
LON GELN traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 10.23 ($0.13). 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,325. The firm has a market cap of £12.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 22.26. Gelion has a 12-month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.43).
About Gelion
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gelion
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.