GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 42.9% – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 42.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 11,307,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 481% from the average session volume of 1,944,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).
GCM Resources Stock Up 42.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of £11.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.08.
GCM Resources Company Profile
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GCM Resources
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.