Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by ($2.10), Zacks reports.

Galecto Trading Down 3.0 %

Galecto stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18. Galecto has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

