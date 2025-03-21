FY2026 Earnings Forecast for LENZ Issued By William Blair

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

LENZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. LENZ Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $38.93.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,022,000 after buying an additional 59,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 374,326 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $22,243,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 142,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.