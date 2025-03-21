FY2025 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Reduced by Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORLA. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of ORLA opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orla Mining has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Orla Mining by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 118,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orla Mining by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Orla Mining by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 205,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.