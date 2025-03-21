FY2025 EPS Estimates for MGY Cut by Capital One Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, March 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,297,000 after buying an additional 3,038,709 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,559,000 after purchasing an additional 667,973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 636,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,634,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

