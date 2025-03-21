FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $1,383,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 31.1% during the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 122.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.