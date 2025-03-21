Franklin Covey’s (FC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

