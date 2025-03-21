Frank Slootman Sells 7,016 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,321.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,491,114.31. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, March 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $262,528.92.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75.

On Monday, December 30th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.8 %

Snowflake stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.83 and a 200-day moving average of $149.04. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 24.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Snowflake by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 894,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.