Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $19.39. Forward Air shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 55,627 shares.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 688.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 285,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,270,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1,481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 208,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 195,220 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Forward Air by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 78,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

