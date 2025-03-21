Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $19.39. Forward Air shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 55,627 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Forward Air
Forward Air Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 688.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 285,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,270,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1,481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 208,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 195,220 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Forward Air by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 78,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 4 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.