Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 15,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FSM shares. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

FSM stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

