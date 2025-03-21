Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.89 and last traded at $88.88. Approximately 1,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.10.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
