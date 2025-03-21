Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Forge Global

Forge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:FRGE opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $114.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.21. Forge Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

Forge Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

In other Forge Global news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $159,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 604,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,728. The trade was a 20.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,030,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,170.40. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Forge Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,583,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forge Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Forge Global by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forge Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.