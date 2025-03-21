Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 336,720 shares during the period. NCP Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on F. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

