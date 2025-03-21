Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,223 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

F opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

