Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $905.0 million-$925.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.9 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.720 EPS.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $187.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.51.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

