Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Five Below Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $187.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

