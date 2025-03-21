Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

FIVE stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $187.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Five Below by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

