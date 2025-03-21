Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Guggenheim

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.21.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 201,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,763. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $187.83.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 162,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 102,083 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

