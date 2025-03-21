First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 83,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,727. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

