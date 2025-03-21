First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 423,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 156,854 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $19.20.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $574.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

