Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.03 and traded as high as C$41.01. Finning International shares last traded at C$40.66, with a volume of 225,176 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.10, for a total transaction of C$126,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total transaction of C$82,004.33. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,969 shares of company stock worth $344,424. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

