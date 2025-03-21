Financial Survey: Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $67.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $523.72 million 4.99 $217.54 million $4.30 12.66 California International Bank, N.A. $4.85 million 2.64 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 30.97% 27.33% 2.66% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp beats California International Bank, N.A. on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; investor advisor financing; lease financing for commercial and government vehicle fleets, including trucks and other special purpose vehicles; commercial real estate bridge loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers bill and other payment services; debit and prepaid card issuing services; card and bill payment, and automated clearing house processing services; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About California International Bank, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.