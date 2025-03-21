Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,139,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 419.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $79.34 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.59 and a one year high of $80.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

