Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

